Duterte to PMA graduates: Be morally upright

FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City—President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday urged the graduates of the Philippine Military Academy Salaknib Class of 2017 to be morally upright and to be loyal to the Constitution as they leave the country’s premiere military school.

“Out there, the challenge will not just require your intellectual or physical capabilities, but your sound moral judgment as well,” Duterte told the 167 graduates here.

The President said the entire world would “test, tempt, corrupt and pressure you.”

“But as long as your hearts and minds remain in the right place whom you have pledged to serve, remember your roots and remember the people,” he said.

Duterte delivered his speech at a time when the police force in the country, headed by PMA cavaliers, is being hounded with issues of corruption and criminality.

The Chief Executive told the graduates to remain true to their class name.

The 2017 graduates adopted the name Salaknib or Sanggalang ay Lakas at Buhay na Alay Para sa Kalayaan ng Inang Bayan—an Ilocano term, which means defense or shield.

“To the Salaknib Class of 2017, may you always stay true to your class name and defend the motherland with all your honor and might,” he said. “Be vanguards of hope, be catalysts of change.”

The commander in chief reminded them to always remember the values and learnings they learned from the academy.

“You no longer carry the identities that you once possessed before you entered the Academy. Instead, you have been molded to become leaders, officers and men and women of character,” he said.

“May the values and learning imparted to you during your years in the Academy be engraved in your hearts and may these guide you wherever life leads you,” he added.

Loyalty to the country

Duterte told the cavaliers to always pledge loyalty “to the flag and to the Constitution.”

“Just be true to your oath of office. Do not pledge loyalty to a person, a human being. It’s always to the flag and to the Constitution. That’s my advice to you,” he said.

“Never propagate or nurture loyalty to a government worker who is also like you. We are on the same boat, we work for the Filipinos,” he added.

In return, the President assured that the government would “reciprocate your valor and your unwavering courage by providing you with all the necessary support and incentives.”

“This administration will give you and your families the services, benefits and entitlements that you rightfully deserve,” he said.

He promised to support the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“I would like to personally thank all Filipino soldiers for your loyalty to the Philippine flag,” he said. “To those who risked their lives and limbs to defend this country’s sovereignty as well as those who continue to offer their sweat and blood to fortify the pillars of a great nation that we are presently trying to build.”

He told the cavaliers to “proceed with your heads held high, knowing that the government and the Filipino people are with you in every step of the way. Powered by our strong convictions and an unshakable faith in the Filipino, let us overcome the challenges that lie ahead and usher in a great future for our nation.”/rga

