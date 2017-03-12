Sunday, March 12, 2017
3 crushed to death by truck in Quezon road mishap

Rescuers dig for the bodies of three victims crushed to death by a ten-wheeler truck in an accident in Atimonan, Quezon, on Saturday, March 11, 2017. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Rescuers dig for the bodies of three victims crushed to death by a
ten-wheeler truck in an accident in Atimonan, Quezon, on Saturday, March 11, 2017. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LUCENA CITY – Three persons died when a ten-wheeler truck crushed a tricycle along the Maharlika Highway in Atimonan town in Quezon province on Saturday, police said Sunday.

Reports said the Bicol-bound  truck driven by Rene Pelayo collided with the tricycle coming from the opposite direction while traversing the descending section of the highway in Barangay (village) Malinao Ilaya at 11:15 a.m.

With the impact, the tricycle driven by Joel Moresca, 41, was pushed by the cargo truck towards the side of the road.

The truck subsequently overturned and fell on the tricycle carrying Moresca and passengers Icel Potaso, 13, and Mary Rose Hernandez, 28, and crushed them to death.

Report said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure. The truck driver is detained at Atimonan police jail. CBB/rga

