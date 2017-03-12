Duterte greets Robredo with handshake at PMA rites 

FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City — President Rodrigo Duterte shook hands with Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Sunday after they met at the Philippine Military Academy graduation rites here.

The country’s two highest leaders, whose relationship got strained after Robredo quitted her Cabinet post, were a seat apart with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sitting between them.

The PMA graduation was the first time Duterte and Robredo were seen together in a public event after the Vice President resigned from Duterte’s Cabinet just 150 days after she took her oath as chair of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Earlier this year, the two met during the Legislative-Executive Development and Advisory Council (Ledac) in January.

Duterte was the guest of honor and speaker at the rites.

He was set to award the presidential saber to 23-year old Cadet First Class Rovi Mairel Valino who topped the 167 other “mistahs” of the “Salaknib” Class of 2017.

Robredo, meanwhile, will award the vice presidential saber to Cadet First Class Philip Viscaya. CBB