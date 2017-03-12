Faces of the News: Lottie Manalo Hemedez

The estranged Manalo siblings, Angel and Lottie, were in the headlines again after two searches inside their supposed homes inside the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) compound yielded a “sea of firearms.”

The expelled younger siblings of INC executive minister Eduardo Manalo were arrested on March 2 after a shooting incident during the first raid.

A no-bail charge for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition was recommended against Angel for five guns found in his residence.

But the next search in an adjacent building reportedly formerly occupied by Lottie revealed a virtual armory: 80 high-powered weapons and more than 17,000 rounds of ammunition.

It is still unclear whether police will charge Lottie with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.