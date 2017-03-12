House revamp won’t happen yet–Alvarez

The reorganization in the House of Representatives is still going to happen—but in their own sweet time, according to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Responding to criticisms that his threat to replace 11 House leaders who voted “no” to the death penalty bill was just bluster, Alvarez insisted a revamp was still in order in the 292-seat chamber.

“It will definitely push through but at our own [pace] not at the [pace] of a tyrannical and noisy minority,” he said in a text message to the Inquirer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if all or only some of the House leaders would be replaced, Alvarez said: “I already entrusted the matter to Majority Leader [Rodolfo] Fariñas.”

On Thursday, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, a leader of an opposition bloc, reproached the House leadership for apparently softening its threat of reprisal against lawmakers who voted against the administration measure restoring the death penalty.

“The threat of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to oust those who would vote against the death penalty bill from their key leadership positions has turned out to be a mere scheming braggadocio,” he said in a statement.