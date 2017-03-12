‘Madam Secretary’ episode on PH president provokes SocMed war

In the teaser for the TV series “Madam Secretary,” it’s Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord (played by Téa Leoni) versus fictional Philippine President Datu Andrada (Fil-Am actor Joel de la Fuente), whom the titular character punches for making a pass at her.

On social media, however, it’s a battle of barbs between supporters and detractors of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been known to gloat about his sexual conquests.

While some viewers expressed amusement over the similarities in demeanor between President Andrada and Mr. Duterte, the Philippine Embassy in Washington protested the trailer, describing it as a “highly negative portrayal … that not only casts doubt on the respectability of the Office of the Philippine President, but also denigrates [the] way our nation navigates foreign affairs.”

The Embassy also asked CBS, which produces the series, “to take the necessary corrective actions” on the episode scheduled to air on Sunday night in the United States. It will air locally on March 16 over Sony Channel at 8:50 p.m.

CBS has yet to issue a response, but netizens were quick to react to the 20-second teaser for the episode titled, “Break in Diplomacy.”

Posted @monsterDAN88: “@MadamSecretary u can make fun of Trump instead and PLEASE leave Duterte alone!”

Echoed @youMAKEmeSHIINE: “If you want to feature a Sex maniac president try Bill Clinton @CBS @MadamSecretary.”

‘Not funny’

Said another Mr. Duterte supporter, @cocojiggyfifita: “@MadamSecretary showed no respect to our president!! this is not funny!”

@prodigalfan also asked for an apology: “Attention @MadamSecretary producers! You owe the Philippines an apology for your unfair & malicious portrayal of our President in your show.”

But @karlmalakunas focused on more recent events: “Philippine foreign secretary is sacked after being outed as an American. Not even @MadamSecretary script writers cld have thought of this.”

And so did @alders_ledge: “#Philippines condemned CBS over #MadameSecretary & yet on the same day #Duterte sexually harasses female official.”

@Pimplepopper went for the jugular: “No amount of negative portrayal by @madamsecretary can damage my country’s reputation any more than whenever Duterte opens his mouth.”

History came into the picture with this post from @indiohistorian: “Colonizer punching d former colony is not the issue. It’s a woman punching a sexist. TY @madamsecretary! #womensday.”

Noted @AlcaldeMayor1: “@MadamSecretary for us your show is not frictional because its realy reflect what kind of liders we have here in philippines.”

@PabloCabahug said as much: “Mga Bes bakit galit na galit kayo sa @MadamSecretary eh Fictional Show lang ito! Gaya ng mga Satire news na pinapaniwalaan n’yo! Lol (Why are you so mad about @MadamSecretary when it’s just a fictional show—like the satire news you often fall for?)”

Just television

Taunted @MsSMoss: “@MadamSecretary, do they realize it’s television?”

It’s a matter of governance, according to @apriljamiebee: “If we had a decent government, we wouldn’t be on @MadamSecretary’s episode in the first place :P”

@teztikelz posted a series of dialogue and an emoticon showing apathy:

“ACTUAL PH PRESIDENT: [admits killing people]

Ka-DDS (Duterte supporters): ¯\_(Ü)_/¯

FICTIONAL PH PRESIDENT: [gets punched in the face]

KA-DDS: (Flips table)”

About the show

“Break in Diplomacy” is the series’ 60th episode. The show and its main lead, Leoni, were nominated in the 41st People’s Choice Awards’ for favorite actress and favorite new TV drama, respectively, in 2015.

Leoni is also one of the show’s executive producers, along with fellow actor Morgan Freeman.

Guest actor De la Fuente was a regular in the 1990s science-fiction show, “Space: Above and Beyond,” and is currently in the Philip K. Dick-inspired series, “The Man in the High Castle.”

Former Secretary of State and US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is one of the show’s fans. She told reporters in 2016: “I actually get a big kick out of it … I watched it with a little bit of skepticism at first, but I got so into it and really liked the story lines.”