Retired US marine shot dead in Biliran

BILIRAN, Biliran — The police are looking into the killing of a retired United States narine who was shot dead on the national highway in Barangay Bato, Biliran town in Biliran province on Friday afternoon.

Senior Supt. Lito Bigoy, chief of the Biliran Provincial Police Office, said investigators were still trying to establish the identities of two men who shot Harvey Abrams, 74, who lived in Sitio Bantilan, Barangay Bato.

The victim was driving a Toyota Wigo, with his wife Maria, 35, besider hin, when two men on a red motorcycle suddenly drove alongside his vehicle at about 3:35 p.m.

The motorcycle passenger fired at him before the driver made a U-turn, heading towards Naval town.

Harvey was brought to the Biliran Provincial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Recovered from the crime scene was a hand grenade. /atm