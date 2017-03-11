No Cabinet vacancy yet for Sandra Cam, says Duterte

BAGUIO CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte said he had not offered a Cabinet to losing senatorial bet Sandra Cam, contrary to her claim of an anticipated appointment to a Cabinet post in three months.

“A wala pa (None yet),” Duterte said in an ambush interview here when he asked if there was a possible Cabinet position for Cam.

He said his Cabinet was already full.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Magpatay pa tayo ng Cabinet bago… kumpleto na yan eh,” he said in jest.

(“We’ll have to kill some of them first… They’re already complete.”)

According to an Inquirer story, published on Friday, Cam got irate in January when she was not accorded the VIP treatment she had expected at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

The airport staff failed to recognize her and questioned why she was at the VIP lounge.

Cam cursed at the staff, even dropping the name of Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.

Duterte said someone told him about the incident involving Cam.

“Her behavior, let the public judge it,” he said.

Cam, a former whistle blower on jueteng, an illegal numbers game, ran during the elections as part of Duterte’s ticket.

The President said he would be willing to give work to Cam.

“She helped me during the election… at tutulungan ko siya (and I will help her). Utang na loob yan eh (I owe her that),” he said.

“So yan ang promise ko. Tutulungan ko siya. If she asks for work, tutulungan ko siya,” he added.

(“So that’s my promise. I will help her. If she asks for work, I will help her.”) /atm