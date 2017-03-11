Duterte against abortion, but all for birth control – even for students

Baguio City — Sex is instinctual. So it would be better to provide even students with birth control aids, such as condoms and pills, to prevent unwanted pregnancies, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday.

Duterte made the statement in the course of explaining why he was opposed to abortion, an act that would kill a defenseless child.

He said we should just be “liberal” and give people condoms and pills to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

“You know, sex is instinct. The need, it’s instinct, you can’t stop it,” he told reporters.

He scoffed at the calendar or the natural family planning method advocated by the Catholic Church.

“You can not postpone your libido next week,” he said. “How can you schedule your lust?”

Those saying otherwise must be stupid, he said.

“What is this, a class that you would postpone because there’s a typhoon?” he said. “The Filipino is always cocked and ready, especially the young ones.”

He explained that his reason for pushing for the provision of birth control methods was to prevent Filipinos from having children they would not be prepared to care for.

He said he pitied children born out of unwanted pregnancies. The parents of these children, he said, would not nourish or care for them properly..

“Why would you bring a child into this world that you would just burden with problems?” he said. “Then just don’t let the child be conceived. Right at the start you just prevent pregnancy if it is really unwanted.” /atm