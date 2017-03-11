Duterte stands by Lopez even if gov’t risks losing mining revenue

BAGUIO CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday he was willing to lose billions in profit from the mining industry as he backed Environment Secreatry Regina “Gina” Lopez on her anti-mining stance.

“I have to support Lopez. We can live without taxes,” Duterte said in a speech during the inauguration here of the Cordillera hub of People’s Television Network (PTV)..

The President said mining companies contributed about P70 billion a year to government funds. But said he was willing to forego the revenue.

“I’ll get the 70 (billion) from somewhere else and preserve the environment,” he said.

The chief executive issued these statments after Lopez received a barrage of criticisms during her confirmation hearng at the powerful Commission on Appointments.

“If you have something against Gina Lopez, kindly rethink. Look at her passion,” he said, addressing critics of Lopez.

The CA’s committee on environment, deliberating on Lopez’s appointment, terminated its hearing Thursday without acting on her nomination.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said the committee would hold an executive session on Tuesday and possibly come up with a decision. /atm