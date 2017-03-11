Isabela Catholics condemn ‘anti-God’ death penalty, killings

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela—Wielding placards and banners objecting to the reimposition of the death penalty, as about 2,000 Catholic leaders and devotees marched around the city on Saturday (March 11) to champion “the sanctity of human life.”

They converged at the city’s main roads after attending Mass at the St. Ferdinand Parish in Centro village.

Father Jun Castañeda, St. Ferdinand Parish priest, urged devotees to voice their opposition to a death penalty measure passed by the lower House in Congress, and to the mounting cases of extrajudicial killings.

Castañeda said reviving the death penalty was “anti-God.”

