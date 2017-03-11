Cat dies after being beaten, tortured with hot glue in Utah

A grieving family in Utah is seeking justice for the death of its adored pet after an unidentified culprit tortured it to death with hot glue.

On Wednesday, China Rose shared her 6-year-old feline Sage’s deplorable fate after she found it clinging to life. Sage disappeared earlier this week and was found two days after with cut whiskers, swollen eyes, broken bones, shaved fur. It had been tortured with both silicone and hot glue. Due to his injuries, Sage, who was also unable to walk, was rushed to a veterinarian but passed away the next day.

“He is hurting. He came home with a black collar on that didn’t belong to us. How he made it home, will never make sense. But the fact that he found his way home to us, indicates how strong Sage is. He is a fighter. Our hearts are broken because there is so little we can do,” Rose penned in a viral Facebook post that’s racking up thousands of sympathies from people.

Sage’s case has drawn indignation from several animal rights groups and individuals including Debbie Barnes of Humane Society of Northern Utah. “They broke his ribs, his little toes, beat his face, glued his eyes shut, tried to glue his penis and anus shut, burned him with hot glue, and put silicone on him,” she told WJLA, “This is the worst abuse case I have ever seen.”

Many concerned citizens donated money for Sage’s hospitalization, but were now added to the $30,000 (P1.5 million) bounty for anyone who could give information regarding Sage’s killers, Fox 13 reported.

Under Utah’s laws, any person guilty of animal torture will be slapped with a fine of up to $5,000 (P251,100) and zero to five years’ incarceration. Gianna Francesca Catolico /ra