Slain doctor honored posthumously

BATAN, Aklan—The Department of Health formally bestowed the “Bayani ng Kalusugan” award to slain rural physician Dreyfuss Perlas.

Health Undersecretary Enrique Tayag presented the posthumous award to Perlas’ father and municipal councilor Dennis Perlas, mother Leovigilda Bolivar-Perlas and younger sister Louella Perlas- Patricio.

The award, which was given starting last year, honors individuals and organizations who have given exemplary contribution to the achievement of universal health care.

The recognition also carries a P200,000 cash award.

“He will forever live among us in the Department of Health,” Tayag said in a brief program at the Perlas’ residence here before the burial of the slain doctor.

A gunman shot dead Perlas on March 1 in Kapatagan town in Lanao del Norte.

Perlas, 31, was municipal health officer of Sapad town in the same province.

Police are still determining the motive of the killing and the perpetrator.

