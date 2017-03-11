NPA justifies killing of 4 cops in Davao Sur ambush

DAVAO CITY — The ambush that left four policemen killed in Bansalan, Davao del Sur last Wednesday was justified as the policemen were on a combat mission, the New People’s Army said Saturday.

Rigoberto Sanchez, the NPA spokesperson for Southern Mindanao, said the policemen were part of a larger contingent sent to Barangay Sibayan after the NPA killed a former soldier, who continued to conduct intelligence work for the Army.

He said prior to the ambush, an advance police team had already arrived in the village.

He said during the initial volley of fire, the NPA commander leading the ambush asked the then injured policemen to surrender but they fired back instead.

He vowed that the NPA will continue to take on government targets in the future.

