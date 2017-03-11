Gunmen kill 3 in QC; ‘shabu’ packets found next to bodies

Three men were killed in separate shooting incidents in Quezon City from Thursday night to early Friday morning, with sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) found in the crime scene, police said.

A report to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, director of the Quezon City Police District, said four men wearing ski masks to cover their faces entered a construction site on Gumamela Extension in Barangay Payatas around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Edgar Las Piñas, a 43-year-old carpenter, told investigators that the gunmen ordered him, Oliver Balisi and Arnulfo Dasig to “drop on the floor.”

The gunmen opened fire at the three men, killing Balisi, 24; and Dasig, 64. The latter had hired Las Piñas and Balisi to build his house.

Las Piñas got a gunshot wound in the leg and was brought to the hospital for treatment.

The police report said crime scene investigators recovered seven open sachets with traces of suspected shabu, a .45-caliber pistol and cash amounting to over P17,000 at the site.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Eduardo Garcia was found dead on Regalado Avenue Extension in Barangay Greater Fairview around 2 a.m. on Friday.

An initial examination showed that Garcia was shot several times. Two sachets of suspected shabu were also retrieved near his body.