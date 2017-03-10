Polish lawyer arrested in Cebu City for alleged rape

CEBU CITY — Police arrested a Polish lawyer accused of raping a 27-year-old woman inside a hotel in Cebu City at around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Jerzy Krzysztof Horbaczewski, 59, allegedly raped the victim who reported the incident to the Parian Police Station.

Police conducted a pursuit operation that led to the arrest of the suspect at around 11 a.m, according to Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office.

Horbaczewski is currently detained at the Tourist Police Unit. /atm