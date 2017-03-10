De Lima’s mantra in detention: ‘Waiting… trusting… HOPING’

Two weeks in detention, Sen. Leila de Lima said she has developed a new mantra: Mind over matter.

“Waiting… trusting… HOPING,” De Lima wrote on a piece of paper early Friday. The time showed she wrote the letter at 5:40 a.m.

“These are my silent mantra in detention,” she added in the letter, which was furnished to reporters.

In another letter she wrote Thursday night, the senator said she drew strength from her angels – her 33-year-old “special son” Israel, and 10 year-old grandson, Brandon.

“In these trying and most hurting times for our family, my special son, 33-year-old Israel, and grandson, 10-year-old Brandon, are much more blessed than the rest,” she said.

“Their perpetual innocence and purity in spirit insulate them from the cruelty and irrationality of human kind,” she added. “They have a world of their own which I imagine is one free of pretensions and bitterness.”

“I draw much strength from Israel and Brandon, my angels…” De Lima said.

The senator, who has been a constant critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested last Feb. 24 on drug charges and detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center. /atm