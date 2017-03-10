PNP pledges benefits for kin of cops slain in Davao del Sur

The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured on Friday the families of police officers killed in an ambush last Wednesday that they would receive benefits and insurance worth at least P1.2 million each.

The PNP made the assurance through Director Ramon Purugganan, head of the PNP Personnel and Records Management (DPRM).

According to Purugganan, the family of the slain cops will receive the benefits from the PNP, the Presidential Social Fund-Special Financial Assistance (PSF-SFA), and the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund Inc. (PSMBFI).

The police officers were on their way to a village in Sibayan in Bansalam town to investigate a murder when the rebels, allegedly from the New People’s Army,attacked their vehicles.

Killed in the ambush were PO3 Jeden Mie Rabor of Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) Davao del Sur; PO1 Rholly Benelayo, PO1 Saro Mangotara, and PO1 Joey Narvaza – all from the Bansalan Municipal Police Station.

Another policeman, PO3 Allen Arnado, was wounded. He will also receive benefits.

“Beneficiaries of the four slain policemen will receive a pension which is equivalent to 50 percent of base pay and longetivity pay, Commutation of Accrued Leaves and SFA, all from the PNP,” Purugganan said.

Aside from this, the Presidential Management Staff will give P250,000 to the families of the victims.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) will also grant gratuity pay, pension, and scholarships for the victim’s children.

The PSMBFI, meanwhile, will give total insurance coverage amounting to over P1.5 million each from the victims’ equity plan, basic group term plan, special group term insurance, and burial assistance benefit.

“Included in the total insurance coverage is the P498,000 cash advance that was immediately provided to the surviving relatives of the four slain policemen while they are on the process of completing the requirements for the settlement of other financial aid,” Purugganan said.

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte and Director General Ronald de la Rosa, PNP chief, visited the wake of the slain cops in Bansalan.

There Duterte ordered the police and military to wage an all-out war against the communist rebels and use all government assets to decimate the NPA forces. /atm