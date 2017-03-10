Palace lauds SC rule on filing administrative case vs RTC judge

Malacañang welcomed on Friday the order of the Supreme Court to file administrative case against a Baguio City Regional Trial Court judge whom Presiden Rodrigo Duterte accused of being a protector of drugs syndicates.

“We are glad that the Supreme Court has initiated an administrative case against a Baguio Regional Trial Court judge whose name is included in the President’s list of government officials involved in illegal drugs,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella said the decision was a “good beginning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President’s campaign against illegal drugs is not the President’s war alone,” he said. “ It needs the cooperation of all those in the government, the private sector and civil society.”

In a four-page resolution dated Feb. 21 but only released on Thursday, the high tribunal adopted the recommendation of the fact-finding report made by retired Justice Roberto Abad recommending that “an administrative case for corruption be instituted” against Judge Antonio Reyes of Baguio RTC Branch 1. /atm