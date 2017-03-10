PNP on highest alert after Duterte declares all-out war vs NPA

The Philippine National Police (PNP) maintains its full alert as President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police and military to use all assets of the government to decimate the New People’s Army (NPA).

Members of the NPA, armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), were allegedly behind the killing of four police investigators during an ambush in Bansalan town, Davao del Sur last Wednesday.

In an interview on Friday, PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said police on the ground are reviewing their defense plan for the security of their camps in anticipation of attacks by communist rebels.

“We will look into intelligence information kung mayroong plano na maging target ng NPA ang (if the NPA has a plan to target the) police stations,” Carlos told reporters at Camp Crame.

“We will take an active defense at the stations and have our mobile units conduct combat patrols,” he added.

Carlos said PNP mobile units, particularly the Special Action Force and public safety companies, are closely coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in going after the insurgents.

A day after the ambush in Bansalan, Duterte said he will allow the PNP and AFP to use all available assets such as fighter jets and rockets to attack NPA rebels.

While on its way to investigate a murder incident, a team of crime scene investigators were fired at in Barangay (village) Sibayan Wednesday morning. Three policemen and a policewoman were killed while one was injured.

The fatalities were identified as Police Officer 1 Rolly Belayo, Police Officer 1 Joe Narvasa, Police Officer 1 Saro Mangutara—all members of the Bansalan police station; and Police Officer 3 Jayden May Rabor of the Davao del Sur’s Scene of the Crime Operations. The injured policeman was identified as Police Officer 3 Allen Arnado.

Both the police and military said communist guerrillas were behind the ambush.