Duterte’s latest martial law threat just a challenge, says Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte’s threat to declare martial law was a mere challenge to local chief executives in Mindanao if they would not stop lawlessness in the region, Malacañang said Friday.

READ: If forced to, Duterte might declare martial law in Mindanao

“The context of the statement was the challenge to the local chief executives in Mindanao to be more fully engaged in the regional challenges, otherwise he would be constrained to enforce more drastic measures,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abella said “the President’s remarks underscore the depth and breadth of lawlessness and violence in Mindanao.”

“By raising the possibility of martial law in the island PRRD (Duterte) is hopeful that local leaders would realize the magnitude of the law and order problem and consequently help his administration to fight terrorism, illegal drugs and other forms of violence,” he said.

Duterte on Thursday threatened Mindanaoan local executives that he would declare martial law if terrorism and the drug problem continued to escalate in the region. IDL/rga