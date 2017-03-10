Trillanes: Other DDS members to back Lascañas, Matobato claims

Expect new revelations and corroborating statements when more members of the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS) come out in the open, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said on Friday.

Trillanes confirmed Retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas’ claim that there are four more DDS members who would like to testify but the senator said they are still validating their statements.

“Yes, it’s true pero chine-check natin [nang] maigi para malaman kung sinsero sila talaga, kung totoo ang mga sinasabi at kung handa silang harapin ‘yung peligro na haharapin nila (but we are still examining them thoroughly so we will know if they are sincere, honest and ready to face the dangers that they may face),” the senator said in a text message.

“Their testimonies will corroborate Lascanas’ and Matobato’s claims,” he said, referring to another confessed assassin, Edgar Matobato.

Lascanas and Matobato have both claimed to be part of the death squad and accused President Rodrigo Duterte of ordering the group to kill people.

Asked if the new witnesses would have new revelations apart from what the two self-proclaimed assassins had already testified in the Senate, Trillanes said, “Meron bago and merong (There are new and there are) corroborating statements. We’re still vetting and validating.”

It was Trillanes who facilitated Lascañas’ public confession last February 20, and asked that it should be investigated by the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, chaired by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

But after just one hearing last Monday, the committee terminated its proceeding when Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III called for its adjournment and no member objected to it.

Lacson said any senator can still move to reopen the probe but it has to be approved by the majority members.

“If somebody will make a manifestation on the floor to reopen and it’s voted on favorably by the majority of the senators and referred to the public order committee, I have no choice. I can’t reopen unilaterally since terminated na ang hearing on Lascañas (since the hearing on Lascañas has already been terminated),” he said in a text message to reporters. IDL/rga