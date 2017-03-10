Naga Catholic schools take stand vs. death penalty

NAGA CITY — With the approval of the death penalty bill at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, three Catholic schools in Naga City staged a 30-minute noise barrage in protest against the measure.

Primitivo Viray Jr., president of the Ateneo de Naga University, said the protest held on Wednesday meant “yes to life, no to death penalty.” Oposition to the death penalty is the core of the Catholic belief and teachings, according to Viray.

Viray said the five Ateneo schools all over the Philippines would continue to protest against the approval of the death penalty bill.

He said they would definitely try to encourage the Senate not to approve the death penalty bill.

“This (noise barrage) is our initiative to express our stand (on) the death penalty. As a Catholic institution, we firmly stand against the death penalty,” said Dr. Natalie Ranin, executive officer for public relations of the University of Sta. Isabel.

She said about 4,000 students and faculty members lined up along the street of the university at noon for the noise barrage.

Jacky Baysa, participant of the noise barrage, expressed her belief that everyone, criminal or not, must be given a second chance to reform themselves.

The students and faculty of the Ateneo de Naga University, University of Sta. Isabel and Naga Parochial School joined the noise barrage along the streets near the Naga Metropolitan Cathedral. SFM/rga