Yasay blames detractors for appointment rejection

Perfecto Yasay Jr. on Thursday blamed the rejection of his nomination as foreign secretary by the Commission on Appointments on “partisan political detractors.”

The congressional body rejected Yasay’s nomination on Wednesday after ruling that he lied about his American citizenship.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Yasay insisted he never lied about his citizenship.

“I faithfully did my duties and responsibilities in the service of our country the best way I could, the best way I know how, with honor, dedication, fairness, competence, dignity and respect,” he said in the statement to his family and friends, thanking them for their support.

“I may not have pleased everyone in what I did or did not do. But whoever said that serving the country was about getting everyone to agree with you. If that is the objective of public service then sadly, no one will ever succeed. Indeed, serving the country is not a popularity contest,” Yasay said.

He said he respected his critics, whom he called part of a healthy democratic society.

While maintaining that he had been forthright in answering questions about his citizenship, Yasay could not resist a dig at the politicians who voted to reject his nomination.

“I rest comfortably in the succinct words of wisdom of a dear friend that when politicians accuse you of not telling the truth, be of good cheer for they are lying,” he said.