Duterte won’t meddle in Arroyo’s possible removal as deputy speaker

President Rodrigo Duterte will not interfere in the decision of House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to strip anti-death penalty lawmakers of their committee positions, which includes former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“They are independent po so whether the President supports him or not, they have the prerogative to act independently,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella told reporters in a Palace briefing on Thursday.

Duterte and Alvarez had a closed-door meeting in Malacañang on Tuesday evening but Abella said he was not privy to their discussions.

Asked whether Duterte asked Alvarez to spare Arroyo from being removed from his post as deputy speaker, Abella said, “I cannot speculate on the matter.”

Alvarez has repeatedly threatened to remove anti- death penalty bill lawmaker holding key positions at the House of Representatives.

“If you are deputy speaker, it doesn’t look good if you won’t support the administration-sponsored bill, and if you’re chairman of a committee,” Alvarez said.

“We will replace deputy speakers who won’t support the administration bill, because it’s awkward if you’re a deputy speaker and you don’t agree with the leadership,” he added.

Arroyo was among the 54 lawmakers who voted against the revival of a death penalty during its third and final reading on Tuesday. JE