Duterte denies hand in ‘Naga leaks’: I never use black propaganda

President Rodrigo Duterte denied Thursday any involvement in the “Naga Leaks” linking the late Jesse Robredo to illegal gambling and drugs.

Duterte said that even when he was still a city mayor, he “never really used black propaganda.”

“Ano ba naman – why would I bother myself with that kind of garbage? Hindi ko talaga trabaho iyan (That’s not my job). Even when I was mayor, vis-à-vis with my political opponents, never really used black propaganda,” he said in an ambush interview in Davo del Sur.

Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo said the “Naga Leaks” was meant to silence her from criticizing the administration.

But Duterte believed it was perhaps created by some of his “previous opponents.”

“Maybe that’s the work of their previous opponents and maybe some supporters of mine. Those who were hurt. But I am beyond pain politically because I no longer have ambitions. I can no longer run for office. Just work. I am trying my best to strengthen government, stop corruption, order the arrest of tax evaders,” he said. JE