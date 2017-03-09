Duterte to Mighty Corp: Pay double, I’ll forget about tax case

President Rodrigo Duterte said the government was willing to forget about the tax evasion case against the owner of Mighty Corp., Alex Wong Chu King. But Duterte said Wong Chu King should pay the government double his tax liabilities.

“I will forget about the printing of P1.5 billion worth of fake stamps. I will agree to this: Pay double, I’ll forget about it. Anyway, I assure him that if someone in power pursues the case, I can always pardon him,” he said in an ambush interview in Davao del Sur.

“Here’s the deal. He offered P1.5 (billion), which is definitely unacceptable to me. There was deceit. So, he needs to give double. He should offer three billion,” he added.

The President said Wong Chu King should give it directly to the secretary of health to fix government hospitals.

“He should give one billion for Basilan. He should give it directly to the secretary of health, not to me, because I want to fix the hospital there. One billion for Jolo because I also want to fix the hospital there. Then in Manila, one billion for Mary Johnstone Hospital in Tondo. Three billion and we’re settled. Tell him,” he said.

Duterte said “tax cases can be compromised.”

“It can be settled if it’s only tax liability. When you failed to pay your taxes, intentionally or unintentionally, you can settle it. The law allows settlements, compromise,” he said. JE/rga

