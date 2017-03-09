Thursday, March 9, 2017
Duterte to AFP:  Drop bombs on NPA rebels, flatten hills

President rules out peace talks with communist rebels after Davao ambush
/ 04:46 PM March 09, 2017
rodrigo duterte

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.  TOTO LOZANO/Presidential Photo

BANSALAN, Davao del Sur — President Duterte has ruled out peace talks with the communist rebels and declared that the police and the military can now pursue them.

He lamented on Thursday that the NPA targeted non-combatants when they shot dead four members of the Scene of the Crime Operatives of the local police in Bansalan, Davao del Sur, during an ambush.

“They (police officers) were only about to investigate. What color is there?” Duterte said.  The team of police investigators was sent to Bansalan to investigate a murder case.

He said he has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to use all its assets, including newly acquired jets, and drop bombs on the rebels.

“Go ahead, flatten the hills,” he said, to the delight of the crowd present.

Addressing the NPA, the President said, “Look at what you have done. Look at how the people responded.”

He said it was no longer viable to talk with the rebels because “nililigaw nila (they’re diverting issues in the talks, they’re muddling the talks).”  SFM/rga

