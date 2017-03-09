4 more DDS members ‘expected’ to surface, says Lascañas

Four more Davao Death Squad (DDS) members want to come clean by making public testimonies, retired SPO3 and confessed DDS leader Arturo Lascañas told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in a one-one interview.

“Meron (Yes, there are),” Lascañas said when asked if he’s aware of others who also want to come out, following his and fellow DDS member Edgar Matobato’s revelations on the group’s operations against suspected criminals and others marked for liquidation by then Davao City Mayor and now President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lascañas confirmed that he “expected two” to go public; plus “two more” whose roles in the DDS were similar to Matobato’s.

Although Lascañas said he’s not sure how his former DDS comrades would find their way to Manila, the confessed hit man pointed out that, “definitely,” they have left Davao.

One police officer, he added, is still in Davao but is “willing” to surface.

Lascañas has been granting interviews with national and international media following his aborted testimony at the Senate on March 6, which senators allied with Duterte doubted. IDL