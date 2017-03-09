Palace: NPA ambush on Davao cops to influence peace talks revival

Malacañang on Thursday said the ambush that killed four police officers in Bansalan, Davao del Sur could affect the resumption of the peace talks with rebels of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

Police and military authorities have tagged the NPA behind the ambush, which happened a day after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the government was in backchannel talks with the communists.

“I cannot quantify but I’m sure quality-wise, it will influence (the peace talks),” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing.

“It will influence the talks that should be…You know I supposed the conversation would be — that there should be firmer — firmer action coming from the CNN (CPP-NPA-NDF) side on the people on the ground,” Abella added.

Duterte is set to visit the wake of the killed policemen on Thursday afternoon in Davao del Sur.

Duterte earlier cancelled the peace talks with the communists following announcements from both the Philippine government and the rebels that they were terminating their commitments to a unilateral ceasefire.

The President branded the NPA as a terrorist group after its continued attacks on government forces during the truce. IDL/rga