Raps recommended vs judge linked by Duterte to drugs

One of the judges publicly mentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte last year as involved in illegal drugs has been recommended to face administrative sanction.

“I respectfully recommend the institution of an administrative case against [Baguio Regional Trial Court Branch 1] Judge Antonio Reyes for corruption…” retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Roberto Abad said in his report to the Supreme Court.

Abad has been ordered to conduct a fact-finding investigation on the involvement of several judges mentioned by Duterte. He already submitted a report clearing Judges Exequil Dagala of the Dapa-Socorro, Surigao Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Adriano Savilla of Iloilo City RTC and Domingo Casiple of Kalibo, Aklan RTC after the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) failed to submit evidence against the three.

In the case of Reyes, Abad said PDEA submitted an affidavit dated Oct. 26, 2007 executed by a certain Paul Black, a convict, saying that he paid a total of P50,000 in exchange for the dismissal of a drug case against his wife. The amount was paid in two tranches—the last was on July 5, 2007 for P35,000, the date of the promulgation. Black’s wife was acquitted.

Other documents provided by PDEA showed that the judge dismissed the drug case against Norma Domingo whom he was using to negotiate pay-offs from those charged with similar offenses.

“The memorandum (dated Nov. 26,2007) claimed that Norma even issued a receipt for P300,000 that a certain Richard Lagunilla gave her in exchange for his acquittal by Judge Reyes,” read Abad’s report.

The same report noted that PDEA planned to entrap the judge but dropped the plan since payments were made through his driver.

Another affidavit submitted by PDEA was dated Dec. 10, 2007 executed by Melchora Nagen, who said she was acquitted after paying P50,000. Nagen, in her affidavit, said she became friends with Domingo and accompanied her in jail visits to convince detainees facing drug cases to raise money for their acquittal.

Abad also cited an anonymous letter saying that certain Attys. Mamaril, Bomogao, Felix and Katigbak obtained acquittals from their clients.

Reyes, on the other hand, denied the allegations against him.

He said he abhorred corruption and as proof, he said he dismissed one of his staff for collecting money from a client.

Reyes added that PDEA itself gave him 16 commendations for “exemplary efficiency and dedication to duty.”

He admitted that he acquitted several people for drug offenses but pointed out that it was based on the evidence presented.

In the case of Domingo, he said he dismissed the case against her after the prosecution admitted in open court that its witness had nothing to do with the anti-drug operation that led to her arrest.

Abad, however said PDEA told him that witnesses refused to testify against Reyes.

“This cannot be a valid excuse since those witnesses can be compelled to testify by subpoenas from the Court,” Abad said.

Abad also ordered PDEA and PNP to find Nagen as he noted that her allegation against Reyes constitutes a serious charge of corruption.IDL/rga