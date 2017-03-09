Thursday, March 9, 2017
Lookout order issued against Mighty head Wongchuking, brother

/ 09:39 AM March 09, 2017
NBI APPEARANCE AlexanderWongchuking (right), president of Mighty Corp., arrives at theNational Bureau of Investigation office in Manila with former NBI Deputy Director Reynaldo Esmeralda following the seizure of P2 billionworth of Mighty cigarette packs with fake tax stamps at the company’s warehouse in San Simon, Pampanga. —MARIANNE BERMUDEZ

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Mighty Corporation President Alex Wongchuking.

Also covered by the ILBO is Alex’s brother, Caesar Wongchuking.

“Yes, we already did (issue the ILBO) Monday night,” Aguirre said in a text message on Thursday.

Aguirre issued the ILBO after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the arrest of Alex for economic sabotage amid allegations that the company faked tax stamps.

Alex and his lawyer already met with Aguirre last Tuesday and expressed his willingness to cooperate in any of the government’s investigation.

Aguirre said Alex could not be arrested because no case had been filed against him.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration confirmed the ILBO.

Atty. Ma. Antonnette Mangrobang said the BI’s Legal Office received the order from the DOJ on Tuesday, March 7.

A person subject of an ILBO has to secure permission from the Justice Secretary before leaving the country. IDL

