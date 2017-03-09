Enrique Manalo named DFA acting secretary after Yasay rejection

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday appointed Foreign Affairs undersecretary Enrique Manalo as acting secretary following the rejection of the ad interim position of secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella made the announcement of Manalo a day after Yasay failed to pass the Commission on Appointments (CA) after the body unanimously rejected the approval of his appointment appointment his citizenship issues.

“He will hold the position until the President appoints a new Secretary. Usec. Manalo is an excellent transition man, and has been on top of many crucial issues together with Atty. Perfecto Yasay,” Abella said in statement.

Yasay, who on Wednesday finally admitted that he was granted US citizenship in 1986, was the first Duterte appointee to be rejected by the CA. IDL

