Duterte explains silence on Lascañas allegations

President Duterte on Wednesday explained his relative silence over recent allegations that he had ordered killings as Davao City mayor, saying these were rehash of old claims.

But Mr. Duterte also said he never executed anyone who was on his knees.

“I am facing so many allegations. Some are invented, but some are true. No problem. I admit many died along the way, for the 23 years I was mayor. Never was a time I executed a person kneeling down… It’s as if you’re not a man,” Mr. Duterte said in a speech before councilors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was ready to “go to jail, rot in hell” for the right charges, but could not accept that all kinds of allegations, including garbage, would be hurled against him.

“I have consistently refused to answer because these were just rehashed,” he said.

He made the statement shortly after retired Davao City police officer Arturo Lascañas, in a turnout from his previous Senate testimony, said he had killed hundreds upon the orders of Mr. Duterte when he was Davao City mayor.

Lascañas, who testified anew in the Senate, said he was part of the Davao Death Squad that carried out executions.