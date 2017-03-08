Don’t give Senate a bad name, Pacquiao tells Trillanes

You can attack the President, just don’t give the Senate a bad name.

This was how neophyte Senator Manny Pacquiao reacted to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s statement against some senators who lectured retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas about spiritual renewal during the hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs last Monday.

Taking the floor on Wednesday, Pacquiao said he was offended by Trillanes’ statement that like some of his colleagues, Lascañas did not also become a saint after his spiritual renewal.

“Madam President, karapatan po ni Mr. Trillanes na magbigay ng opinion. Wala po akong intesyon na pigilan ang karapatan ng ating kasama. Just don’t give us a bad name,” he said.

“As senators, we are not imposing our morals on our resource persons. And for the record, I’m not imposing my morals on SPO3 Lascañas. I (was) just offended, Madam President, by the statement of my colleague, Senator Trillanes.”

“Wala naman talagang Santo dito. We all commit sins. Wala ni isa sa ating gumawa ng kasalanan at walang kasalan. For the record, I did not become a saint after my spiritual renewal…,” Pacquiao added.

He said he was “very offended” by Trillanes’ remark because it appeared that he was a “fake” Christian.

“Para bang hindi ako totoong tao, para bang yung pagiging Christian ko e fake. That’s my understanding, Madam President, and that’s very offended to me. Good thing that I have Jesus in my life or else I will run to his chair and then hit him right away …,” the neophyte senator said.

“We are not saints here but we’re called to do what is right and just. Just to remind everyone, pinag-aral naman tayo para marunong mag respeto sa ating kapwa. Like I said even in the (Senate lounge that when you get interviewed in the media), you don’t attack your colleagues, or else… hindi naman tayo, hindi naman natin iniwanan ang bayag natin, dala dala natin ang bayag natin,” he added.

Pacquiao said anyone who is against President Rodrigo Duterte may file an impeachment against him in Congress but just don’t give the Senate a bad name.

Trillanes also stood up on the floor and clarified that he did not allude to Pacquiao when he made the remark in the media.

“Wala akong minention na kung sino. In fact, sinubo ang pangalan pero hindi ako pumunta dun precisely so as not to offend anyone. Ngayon, since na-offend si Senator Pacquiao, let me assure you hindi para sayo, hindi para sa kanya, Mr. chairman, yung statement na yun,” he said.

“Let me assure the gentleman, Madam President, that this representation e walang planong dungisan ang panglaan ng Senado. I have submitted always to the will of the majority…”

Trillanes nevertheless apologized to Pacquiao, saying it was not his intention to offend him.