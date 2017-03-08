PNP denounces ‘ruthless’ NPA ambush which killed 4 cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) condemned the latest attack against policemen allegedly by New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Davao del Sur earlier Wednesday.

“The Philippine National Police high command condemned the latest hostility launched by the communist New People’s Army on police crime scene investigators in Davao del Sur today,” PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

“The trademark of ruthless treachery, patented by the CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines)-NPA, has reared its ugly head again in this latest attack against a non-tactical police team of laboratory technicians and technical specialists who, by the nature of their functions, are non-combatants.” Carlos said in a statement.

While on its way to investigate a murder incident, a team of crime scene investigators were fired at in Barangay (village) Sibayan, Bansalan town at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Four policemen died while one was injured.

Both the police and military said Communist guerrillas were behind the ambush.

The victims were members of a composite police team of investigators from the Bansalan Municipal Police Station and the Scene of Crime Operations (SOCO) of Davao del Sur Police Provincial Office.

Carlos said the Davao del Sur police has already sent troops from its public safety company to retrieve the fatalities.

The PNP is withholding their identities pending notification of their next of kin.IDL