Cop tagged by Lascañas, Matobato in DDS sent to Crame, to retire soon

DAVAO CITY – The police official tagged by former SPO3 Arthur Lascañas and self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato as among those involved in the extra-judicial killings here when President Rodrigo Duterte was still mayor has been re-assigned to Camp Crame.

Supt. Antonio Rivera was no longer part of the Davao City Police Office effective March 6, said city police spokesperson, Insp. Catherine dela Rey.

Dela Rey said Rivera, who was deputy city director for administration, has been re-assigned to the office of Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa.

She said Rivera has been replaced by Supt. Grecel Sagpang, the former chief of the Talomo police station.

Rivera said his re-assignment to Crame had something to do with his upcoming retirement from the police service this year. It is mandatory for all PNP members to retire at age 56.

“It’s better here because I can follow up my retirement papers,” he said.

However, other policemen whom Lascañas and Matobato have linked to the so-called Davao Death Squad, remain under the city police office. Chief Insp. Ronald Lao continues to be station commander of the Toril police station while SPO4 Jim Tan remains with the Bunawan police station, according to Dela Rey.

Senior Supt. Michael John Dubria, the city police director, said the police have started investigating Lao, Tan and other personalities named by Lascañas and Matobato for their alleged roles in the killings.

“If found true, then they will suffer the consequences,” he said.

Chief Supt. Manuel Gaerlan, the Southern Mindanao police chief, said Lascañas would also be included in the investigation “because he was part of it.”

“He should present himself so we can also talk to him,” Gaerlan added. SFM