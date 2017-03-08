PNP: Death penalty will scare drug offenders

The Philippine National Police (PNP) believes that the controversial reimposition of the death penalty will scare drug lords and pushers and will help reduce numbers of drug-related crimes in the country.

Bringing back the death penalty will discourage drug criminals from engaging in unlawful activities, PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said on Wednesday.

Asked if legally executing convicted criminals would reduce illegal drug activities in the country, Carlos said: “Naniniwala kami na may effect at makakatulong ito (We believe that there will be an effect and that this will help). This is the current position of the PNP.”

The PNP’s Directorate for Plans earlier proposed the death penalty for “high-level” drug offenders, according to Carlos.

The bill seeking to restore capital punishment for drug offenders was approved on the third and final reading at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

A total of 217 lawmakers supported the passage of the bill while 54 voted no and one representative abstained. JE