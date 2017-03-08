Priests tell senators: It’s not too late to stop death penalty

BACACAY, Albay – Rev. Fr. Vladimir Echalas, a missionary priest of the Society of Our Lady of the most Holy Trinity (SOLT) based here, has urged the 24 senators of the country to vote against the passage of the death penalty bill.

Echalas, who was upset when majority of the members of the House of Representatives voted yes to the death penalty bill, said Congress did not give importance to the value of life as a precious gift from God.

“As being addressed Honorable, be the voice of the conscience of those who respect the dignity of Life. Let there be no more further shedding of blood to satiate our hunger for Justice,” Echalas said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the senators could still stop the revival of the death penalty.

“On behalf of the children of our children yet unborn, we beg on our bended knees for God’s mercy. We cry out Life…so to our dear senators, uphold life. That’s how history and the Filipino People will remember you,” he said.

Rev. Fr. Rex Arjona, Executive Director of Social Action Diocese of Legazpi, said “studies after studies have shown that neither death penalty nor severity of punishment deter crimes. Fair and consistent enforcement of the law does.”

“By disregarding evidence-based arguments and ignoring pleas for more rights-based and rehabilitative justice system, congress has shown that the passage of this bill is motivated more by desire to satisfy the whims of Duterte regime rather than the demands of justice and the good of society,” he said. SFM

RELATED VIDEO