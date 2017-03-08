CA panel withholds decision on Yasay confirmation

After holding an executive session on Wednesday, a panel of the Commission on Appointments (CA) announced that the decision was reached whether to confirm or reject the ad interim appointment of Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr.

While the CA’s committee on foreign affairs was deliberating on Yasay’s confirmation, a motion was made to hold an executive session to decide if it would recommend the confirmation or rejection of the nominee.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, who was presiding over the session, then suspended the hearing and when it resumed few minutes after, he announced that the decision was already reached.

“For the information of the body, we held an executive session and we have decided on the confirmation or rejection of Secretary Yasay and it will be properly announced in the plenary when the chair reports in the plenary,” Lacson said.

The senator adjourned the hearing.

Before this, Yasay finally admitted to the Commission that he was granted a US citizen on November 26, 1986 and was issued an American passport by the US. IDL

