Yasay apologizes for ‘misleading’ Commission on Appointments

Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. apologized on Wednesday for “having inadvertently misled” the Commission on Appointments about his US passport.

“When I denied being issued a US passport before this Commission, I have particularly in mind the allegation made by Rappler that I was issued one in 2006 which I can continue to deny for lack of personal knowledge,” Yasay told the CA’s committee on foreign affairs.

“Let me quickly apologize for having inadvertently misled the Commission on this matter. It has never been mentioned to deceive this commission about my citizenship status,” he added in his opening statement.

Yasay admitting having been issued a US passport by the US government but insisted that he was not an American citizen.

“I am a Filipino and that I am not an American citizen,” he said. IDL