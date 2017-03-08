Dela Rosa keeps silence on Lascañas allegations

In a rare moment, the often vocal PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa clammed up when asked about allegations by retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas that the Philippine National Police chief was involved in the activities of the Davao Death Squad (DDS).

Facing reporters at the Quezon City Police District headquarters at Camp Karingal on Tuesday, Dela Rosa repeatedly deflected questions about Lascañas.

He even ignored a question about his “facial reaction” upon hearing the confessed hit man’s claims in the Senate hearing on Monday.

Sali Makdum killing

Lascañas claimed that Dela Rosa, then the Davao City police chief, knew about two operations of the death squad, particularly the abduction and killing of Sali Makdum and the police operation against Felicismo Cunanan Jr., the most wanted man in Davao del Sur province.

“No comment. I have no comment on that for now,” the smiling Dela Rosa told reporters. “Let’s just wait for the Senate to summon us.”

He confirmed he knew Lascañas, describing him as “just an ordinary cop.”

‘Facial reaction’

With Dela Rosa insisting to keep mum on the issue, including his supposed instruction not to kill Cunanan’s two companions, a reporter pressed him for his “facial reaction” when he heard of Lascañas’ allegations in the Senate.

Dela Rosa first smiled at the question, but pursed his lips after. “I was just relaxed,” he said. “I didn’t get to watch (the Senate hearing) in full because I was working.”

He stressed that he never worked closely with Lascañas who he said was never under his supervision.

Dela Rosa said he would comment on the case after the Senate hearing. “After a month or two months, I will come back to you. I will not run from the media,” he said.