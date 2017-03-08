House OKs death penalty bill on final reading

By a vote of 217-54 with one abstention, the House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday night allowing the state to legally execute drug lords and drug pushers through the restoration of the death penalty.

The 292-seat chamber approved the vastly diluted death penalty measure on third reading, seeking to make major violations of the antidangerous drugs law punishable by death, including the importation, manufacture and trade of illegal drugs.

An earlier version of House Bill No. 4727 identified 21 “heinous crimes” to be punishable by death, including plunder, treason, murder, rape with homicide, and kidnapping for ransom, but the list was reduced to make it more acceptable to lawmakers opposed to the measure.

“I vote no,” said former President Gloria Arroyo, a deputy speaker, under whose administration the death penalty was abolished in 2006.

Other notable “no” votes came from Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos, who cast her vote by giving a “thumbs down” gesture, and Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, a Liberal Party (LP) member and chair of the House civil service and professional regulation committee.

Other members of the Liberal Party, who earlier expressed their intent to do a “conscience vote,” were split.

Three Liberals in the independent minority bloc known as the “Magnificent 7,” including Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Northern Samar Rep. Raul Daza, and Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat, voted no.

Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, another Liberal, voted no.

Representatives from the Makabayan bloc, which has three chairmanships, voted no.

Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., another deputy speaker, voted yes, noting that the bill did not make the death penalty mandatory, that there was automatic review, and it was limited to only one type of crime.

The lone abstention was Cebu City Rep. Rodrigo Abellanosa.

Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque, in explaining his “no” vote, said the country would be reneging on its international obligations, including the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Former Speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr., another LP member, voted “yes.”