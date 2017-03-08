2 Koreans in BI cell punch hole to freedom

The Bureau of Immigration has relieved nine personnel of their posts after two Korean detainees escaped early Monday morning.

BI commissioner Jaime Morente said the nine guards and administrative staff members faced administrative and criminal charges, and were given 72 hours to explain following the disappearance of Park Wang Yeol, 38, and Jung Jae Yul, 38, from the BI detention center in Camp Bagong Diwa.

The Koreans, who both face criminal charges in their home country, created an opening in the ceiling and roof of their cell and scaled the center’s perimeter fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guards learned of the escape from another Korean detainee, and later found a blanket and a pillow that the escapees left along the fence.

Information that can help recapture the two Koreans may be relayed to the bureau at 5243769, 0917-5733871, 0908-8946646 or at immigph@gmail.com.

BI spokesperson Antonette Mangrobang identified the relieved personnel as jail guards Edsel Endaya, Jose Roberto Legarto, Herald Sanchez, Alejandro Bonoan, Mark Anthony Bathan and Mark Joseph Odiver; and administrative staff members Ailen Asto, Cherrie Sacay and Mikaela Dayupay. —JULIE M. AURELIO