Palace welcomes House passage of death penalty bill

Malacañang welcomed Tuesday the passage of the death penalty bill at the House of Representatives, saying the measure “protects innocent lives.”

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said “the restoration of capital punishment underlines the Duterte administration’s goal to reduce illegal drug-related criminality.”

“The death penalty, with its strong deterrent effects, protects innocent lives,” he said. “At the same time, its punitive aspect ensures that criminals recompense grievous loss.”

The Palace official hopes the Senate will also pass the same bill, “considering that it is a vital tool in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs and criminality.”

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading the reimposition of death penalty on drug charges with 217 congressmen saying yes.