Dumlao denies masterminding abduction, killing of Jee Ick-Joo

A former official of the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG) denied that he masterminded the abduction and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo.

Superintendent Rafael Dumlao, in his counter-affidavit, said based on the testimony of witnesses and records of the investigation, there is not enough evidence to prosecute him for kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention and homicide.

“The testimony of witnesses and records of the investigation have no showing that I performed any overt act that would make me liable for the crime of kidnapping for ransom and illegal detention with homicide. It is crystal clear that I was never present in the kidnapping and/or detention of the victims, including the event of his eventual demise,” Dumplao said in his counter-affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Dumlao said he only mentioned three officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) because co-respondent Senior Police Officer 2 Ricky Sta. Isabel dropped their names.

Dumlao tagged former NBI deputy director for investigation services Jose “Jojo” Yap, former National Capital Region (NCR) director Ricardo Diaz and former Task Force against Illegal Drugs head Roel Bolivar as among the cohorts of Sta. Isabel in the abduction and killing of Jee. The three have been relieved of their posts.

Aside from Dumlao, his co-respondents from Gream Funeral Services Epephany Gotera, Teodolito Macato Tarepe, Kevin Enriquez, Robert John Tobias and Bernardo Maraya submitted their counter-affidavits denying their participation in disposing the body of Jee.

Meanwhile, the NBI officials involved were given up to March 10 to submit their counter-affidavits.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) conducted a reinvestigation of the case upon orders of Regional Trial Court Branch 58 Judge Irineo Pangilinan Jr.

Pangilinan issued the order after Sta. Isabel, in his motion, said the case was filed in court without giving them the opportunity to respond to the case. RAM

RELATED STORIES