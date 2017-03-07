Abad indicted for usurpation of powers over DAP

Former Budget Secretary Florencio “Butch” Abad was indicted for usurpation of legislative powers over the implementation of the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP).

In a statement on Tuesday, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales found probable cause to charge Abad with violation of Article 239 (Usurpation of Legislative Powers) of the Revised Penal Code.

Abad was indicted for his alleged unlawful issuance of National Budget Circular (NBC) No. 541 to implement the DAP, a savings impounding mechanism involving P72 billion.

The budget circular authorizes the withdrawal of unobligated allotments of agencies with low levels of obligations as of 30 June 2012.

The Ombudsman also found Abad guilty of simple misconduct and ordered him suspended for three months.

Due to his separation from the service, the penalty is convertible into a fine equivalent to his salary for three months.

His indictment stemmed from the complaint filed by Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate, Renato Reyes, Benjamin Valbuena, Dante LA Jimenez, Mae Paner, Antonio Flores, Gloria Arellano and Bonifacio Carmona Jr.

Morales said Abad by issuing the budget circular unlawfully encroached on the powers of Congress by effectively modifying the provisions on savings of the 2012 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

“NBC No. 541 provided the principal bases for the withdrawal of unobligated allotments which were declared as savings and used to fund PAPs (programs, activities and projects) under the DAP. The issuance of this circular is an act of usurpation. This is contrary to law,” Morales said. RAM

