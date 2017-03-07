Duterte confirms existence of DDS during martial law

President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed Tuesday the existence of the Davao Death Squad (DDS).

But Duterte said DDS existed in Davao during the martial law regime to combat the “SPARU” or the special partisan unit known as the hit squad of the New People’s Army (NPA).

“If you really ask, I’m not into excuses. No apologies pero you should learn more about DDS. It was organized to combat SPARU noon sa Davao. You can ask the people, the old guys there. It was then known as the DDS martial law,” he said.

Retired SPO3 Arthur Lascanas had earlier revealed the the existence of the dreaded Davao Death Squad, a notorious vigilante group killing petty criminals upon the orders of then Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte. JE