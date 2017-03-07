Palace bares bribe try on Duterte by Mighty Corp. owner

The owner of homegrown cigarette manufacturer Mighty Corp. had tried to bribe President Rodrigo Duterte but the chief executive rejected it, Malacañang said Tuesday.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) earlier said it was investigating Mighty Corp. for allegedly using fake tax stamps on its products.

Presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo revealed a failed attempt of Mighty Corp. owner Alex Wong Chu King to bribe Duterte.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Iniwan niya ‘yung (package) para kay Presidente daw. Akala naman nila, kung ano lang, alak. ‘Yun pala, ang laman eh bulto ng pera,” Panelo said.

(They left a package saying it was for the President. They thought it was just liquor. It turned out to be bundles of money.)

“Akala niya alak yung binigay pero noong binuksan ni Bong Go, Special Assistant to the President, nakita niya pera. Kaya pinahabol niya, pinasoli niya, naabutan niya sa eroplano, he added.

(They thought it was liquor but when Bong Go, Special Assistant to the President, opened it, he saw it was money. He had them chased down, gave it back, and caught up with them in the airplane.)

Panelo said Duterte has ordered the arrest of Wong Chu King for “economic sabotage” but the Mighty Corp. owner has already appeared and is set to meet with Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

“He was ordered arrested by the President because of economic sabotage. Marami siyang ginagawa saka pinangangalandakan niyang nabibili niya lahat ng opisyales dito sa ating bansa eh (He’s done many things and has boasted that he can buy off all the officials in the country),” he said.

Although Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella did not name Wong Chu King, he said someone tried to “influence financially” the President.

“He was simply saying that, in time past, there was attempt to influence him financially,” Abella told reporters in a Palace briefing. JE