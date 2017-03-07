Duterte son: ‘Trillanes making money in Lascañas circus’

Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte has slammed Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV for supposedly orchestrating the testimony of confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) leader retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas, which implicated the President’s son in the alleged coddling of a drug suspect.

Duterte on Monday accused Trillanes, one of the most vocal critics of his father’s administration, of “making money” from Lascañas’ retraction of his previous testimony on the existence of DDS during his appearance at the hearing of the Senate committee on public order.

READ: Lascañas: Paolo Duterte stopped arrest of drug suspect in 2014

“No less than retired SPO3 Lascañas admitted that he sought the help of Trillanes in recanting from his earlier Senate testimony. This only shows that Trillanes is behind the latest Lascañas testimony that not only dragged the name of President Duterte in the summary killings but also tried in vain to include me and my friend in the illegal drug trade,” Duterte said in a statement.

“Trillanes is now desperate in bringing down my father that he would move heaven and earth just to pin us down in these made up accusations. Trillanes is making money in this circus because his political career is already at a dead end,” he added.

Lascañas on Monday said Duterte prevented the arrest of a drug suspect in 2014. He said the son of then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte asked for his help to intercept the van of one Charlie Tan as there were packs of “shabu” (crystal meth) in there.

But Lascañas said the younger Duterte retracted his order.

“Ang sabi niya sa ‘kin, ‘pag dumating ang ‘yung sa Davao, escortan mo ang van, ipa-deliver natin sa isang barangay hall at pag-open, kung may laman, hulihin si Charlie Tan (He told me that when it arrives in Davao, escort the van, let’s deliver to a village hall and if it yields [illegal drugs], then arrest Charlie Tan),” Lascañas said.

“Bago ako makarating, sabi niya sa ‘kin arbor ko na lang, bro. Ako na lang bahala kay Charlie. Dito ako nagkaroon ng maraming iniisip (Before I arrived in the area, he told me that he would take care of Charlie. It was then that I had many thoughts),” he added.

READ: Hit man gives more details of Davao killings

The Senate panel led by Sen. Panfilo Lacson concluded its hearing on Lascañas’ claims after Monday’s hearing. Lascañas, in a major turnaround from his earlier testimony, affirmed the existence of the infamous DDS and tagged President Duterte in the summary killings of criminals and enemies in Davao City when he was still mayor. JE

